The original plan for WWE's Money in the Bank was for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley, but then WWE pulled Ripley from the match and held a Fatal 5-Way to decide who would be Belair's next challenger. That ended up being Carmella, but fans are still wondering what sort of injury took Ripley out of action, as that hasn't been publicly disclosed. We now have more insight into the injury thanks to Ripley's latest Twitter comment (via WrestlingNewsCo), as a response to someone saying she didn't look injured revealed she is dealing with a brain injury, and we wish her a quick and seamless recovery.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO