State and local officials were among those who gathered against the backdrop of Lake Erie on June 21 to break ground for a new dredging facility in Painesville Township. The North Park Sediment Recycling Facility will be built and operated by Kurtz Brothers, and it will be located just west of Hardy Road and Painesville Township Park. Patrick Mohorcic, director of public finance and chief financial officer of the Lake Development Authority, said that the $11.3 million facility will recycle sediment from where the Grand River empties into Lake Erie, making it easier for larger ships and shipping containers to navigate the channel.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO