Scottsdale detention officer resigns after allegedly having sex with a minor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself late Sunday night. The chaos happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police said 24-year-old Taffari Celestine drove up from Tucson and confronted his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Danica Aiken, and her current boyfriend, 38-year-old Eric Sands in the front yard. That’s when the police said Celestine shot and killed Sands. “I heard like this loud scream, crying, asking for help [and then] I heard three gunshots,” said a neighbor who called 911. She wanted to remain anonymous. “After that, I heard the gunshot again. That’s when the other gentleman fell on the ground.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO