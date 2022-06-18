ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale detention officer resigns after allegedly having sex with a minor

By Peter Valencia
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale Police Department detention officer has resigned after being accused of multiple child sex charges. Scottsdale police say that a community member tipped...

www.kold.com

KOLD-TV

Armed wig-wearing couple accused of robbing Circle Ks in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boyfriend and girlfriend who wore wigs during a string of armed robberies at Mesa Circle Ks are now in custody. Police say 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested on Friday. The first robbery happened at a convenience store...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix woman threw her own dog into canal after being bitten, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she threw her dog into the canal because she was bitten. It happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said 67-year-old Ruth Robbins got frustrated with her Chihuahua-pug mix because the dog bit her while she was trying to put on the dog’s harness. She then threw the dog into the water, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself late Sunday night. The chaos happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police said 24-year-old Taffari Celestine drove up from Tucson and confronted his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Danica Aiken, and her current boyfriend, 38-year-old Eric Sands in the front yard. That’s when the police said Celestine shot and killed Sands. “I heard like this loud scream, crying, asking for help [and then] I heard three gunshots,” said a neighbor who called 911. She wanted to remain anonymous. “After that, I heard the gunshot again. That’s when the other gentleman fell on the ground.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman reportedly assaults Casa Grande Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week. In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hit-and-run driver strikes woman who was trying to cross freeway after crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chandler early Monday morning. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family after the first crash near Price Road, an off-duty Chandler police officer tried to tell 23-year-old Imari Pritchett to stay inside her SUV. However, she got out and was crossing the freeway when a 36-year-old Chandler man in a 2015 Subaru Outback hit her in the HOV lane. Pritchett died at the scene.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Casa Grande woman saves several colonies of burrowing owls

CASA GRANDE, AZ (AP) - Call it a “hoot” done it. Quick thinking by a Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls from being entombed as vehicles were parked near habitats across the street from Vista Grande High School during the recent graduation ceremony. Nancy Wood...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

New concourse opens in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just when you thought Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport couldn’t get any bigger, a major addition four years in the making is now open for business. On Monday, a new $310 million concourse in Terminal 4 debuted with eight new gates for Southwest Airlines. But it doesn’t stop there.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Long-awaited Caesars Sportsbook opens at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Caesars Sportsbook has finally opened at Chase Field as legalized sports betting inches closer to completing its first year in Arizona. Good Morning Arizona was there Tuesday as the official corporate partner of the Diamondbacks promise an improved guest experience, even to those not betting, at the space that was previously occupied by Game 7 Grill. Caesars officials say the space will be open year-round to allow fans not just to place their bets, but also to watch, eat, drink, and socialize.
PHOENIX, AZ

