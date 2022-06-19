ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Father’s Day weather on tap before triple-digit heat

By Moses Small
 4 days ago

A massive warmup is on the way, but temperatures remain cool for the weekend.

Father’s Day will bring temperatures in the low 80s for Bakersfield. Windy conditions remain the mountains and desert. Summer begins on Tuesday and triple-digit heat arrives in Bakersfield just a day later, staying until at least the following weekend.

