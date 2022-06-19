ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

2nd Annual Pride in the Park celebrates love in Evansville

By Marisa Patwa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver in Vanderburgh County, they were able to show the Evansville community it's ok to love who you love with the 2nd Annual Pride in the Park event Saturday. There was live music...

WEHT/WTVW

Cedar Hall doing away with iconic bold colors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When the summer season starts to wrap, you can expect Cedar Hall School to have a modern new look. School officials say the building is getting some big upgrades — including a fresh coat of paint. Crews are re-painting the exterior of the school, doing away with its multi-color theme for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new place to get a sweet treat is coming to Evansville. The Peach Cobbler Factory’s website shows Evansville on a list of their “coming soon” locations. There’s no word on a timeline or a specific location. The chain was started in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items. The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Road closures in place in downtown Evansville ahead of Hadi ShrinersFest

Several roads are closed in downtown Evansville ahead of the Hadi Shrine's 2022 ShrinersFest event. Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday at 5 p.m., the following closures will be in place. Riverside Drive will be closed between Court Street and Cherry Street. Locust Street will be closed between Riverside Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s Schnitzelbank founder passes away at 85

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — After six decades of preparing German food for Dubois County, Schnizelbank’s founder Larry Hanselman has passed away. The restaurant shared the news on social media Monday morning. “It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Larry Hanselman,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “Larry was the proud owner of our […]
JASPER, IN
newsnowdc.com

Nathan P. Knies, 45, Evansville

Nathan P. Knies, 45, of Evansville, died Monday, June 20, at his home. He was born in Jasper March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. Nathan was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an IT specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Open Auditions Being Held for Indie Horror Film in Owensboro KY

13 Slays Till X-Mas 13 Slays Till X-Mas is the latest holiday horror anthology from Blood Moon Pictures, writer/producer P.J. Starks (creator of Volumes of Blood,) and producer Eric Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories). Made up of thirteen Christmas-themed horror stories woven into one intricate tale of fear and mayhem, 13 Slays Till X-Mas is now streaming free!
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsBreak
Society
wevv.com

Hadi Shrine Half-Pot tickets go on sale Friday

The Hadi ShrinersFest kicks off this weekend, and with that reminder comes another. Tickets for this year's Hadi ShrinersFest Half-Pot will go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 - the same day that the Hadi ShrinersFest starts. While the ShrinersFest will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Sweetest Places to Grab an Ice Cream in Owensboro

Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair pageant contestants

Here are the contestants for the 2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair Miss and Teen Miss pageants. The pageant will be held this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 in the JHS auditorium. The Dubois County 4-H Fair takes place July 18-22, 2022. For more information, click here. Photos courtesy of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

