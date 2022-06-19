2nd Annual Pride in the Park celebrates love in Evansville

Nathan P. Knies, 45, of Evansville, died Monday, June 20, at his home. He was born in Jasper March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. Nathan was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an IT specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping.
