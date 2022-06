Arraignment was held Thursday morning in Christian District Court for the woman charged in an early-Wednesday morning shooting incident on East 18th Street. Hopkinsville police allege 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville shot 45-year old David Powell four times with a pistol, causing injuries that sent him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Quarles, who lived in the same home with Powell, reportedly told police she shot him because she believed he was reaching for a bow.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO