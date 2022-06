Rory McIlroy continued his impressive form as he shot an eight-under 62 to soar into the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the Travelers Championship. Former world No. 1 McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open earlier this month and was in contention on the final day of last week's US Open, made eight birdies at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut to tie his lowest opening round on the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO