14 new U.S. citizens welcomed during Boise World Refugee Day Celebration

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) has a new chief after the city council unanimously voted to approve Rex Ingram Monday night. Ingram, a lieutenant from Los Angeles, California, will take over starting July 5. Ingram is a fifth-generation law enforcement officer with over twenty years of experience in both sworn and voluntary positions.
NEW ORLEANS — Everette Jackson grew up along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in Raceland, Louisiana. He died on a river, 2000 miles from home near Boise, Idaho. On June 19, searchers found the 21-year-old’s body in the Payette River, two miles downstream from where he fell off an inner tube.
