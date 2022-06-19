14 new U.S. citizens welcomed during Boise World Refugee Day Celebration

NEW ORLEANS — Everette Jackson grew up along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in Raceland, Louisiana. He died on a river, 2000 miles from home near Boise, Idaho. On June 19, searchers found the 21-year-old’s body in the Payette River, two miles downstream from where he fell off an inner tube.

RACELAND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO