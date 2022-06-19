Terrifying video shows autonomous robot tank blowing up cars remotely

We’ve managed to create some impressive robots over the years. From medical robots that can perform surgeries to small robots capable of jumping to new heights. There’s even a group of tiny robots we plan to use to explore the Moon. But now, a video of a new AI-powered tank has surfaced. It showcases how the military plans to use these scary advancements in futuristic warfare.

AI-powered tank video shows the terrifying future of warfare

Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace released the video in early June. As one of the leading technology and defense suppliers in the world, it has been working to make robots that soldiers can use in times of combat. The result is a deadly and terrifying AI-powered tank capable of firing using a remote turret.

What’s most intriguing and terrifying about this particular tank is that it uses AI to navigate and move around obstacles. That means there isn’t a person behind it controlling where it goes. And, it’s unclear whether the turret attached to the top is controlled by humans or if Milrem hopes to make it autonomous, too.

We’ve slowly been working our way towards more autonomous robotics, which can bring a lot to the table. However, putting an AI-powered tank capable of blowing up cars by itself into the world does raise some moral conundrums.

Advancing robotics

Milrem / YouTube

Even without those moral conundrums, though, the idea of a tank that controls itself with access to live ammunition is somewhat terrifying. Milrem says the system is designed to help infantry breach defensive enemy positions with minimal risk to soldiers. While that sounds nice on paper, systems like this could easily overpower smaller countries without big budgets to fund similar projects.

On top of its AI-powered tank, Milrem is also working on another military-based robot. That robot is THeMIS, which means Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System. The robot is meant to be the size of a washing machine and should provide troops with transport options. It’ll also be able to detect and dispose of IEDs, too.

Outside of warfare, robots continue to grow and improve, too. As I noted above, we’re already planning to send tiny robots to the Moon, and we’ve built robots that can perform surgeries completely autonomously. Still, AI-powered tanks highlight the terrifying future of warfare. A future that we’re sure to see coming more to fruition within the next decade.