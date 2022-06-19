ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Pump prices shift higher, but outlook uncertain for Louisiana energy producers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere once was a time along Louisiana’s coastline when the threat of $5 a gallon at the gas pumps was not all bad. Those were the days when oil and gas was the dominant industry in Lafayette's economy. Gary Wagner, Acadiana business...

KTAL

Louisiana’s most popular college major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deciding what to major in can be one of the most challenging decisions a young adult makes as they embark on their educational career. In the U.S., five of the most popular majors of 2021 were reportedly Business, Social Sciences and History, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Communication and Journalism, and Computer and Information Sciences.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Chevron to buy LNG from two Venture Global facilities in Louisiana

Venture Global LNG has signed a pair of 20-year deals to sell liquefied natural gas to Chevron USA Inc. Under the contracts, Venture Global LNG will supply 1 million metric tons annually from its upcoming Plaquemines LNG export terminal in Plaquemines Parish and another 1 million tons from its planned CP2 LNG facility in Cameron Parish.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top prize...
Magic 1470AM

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana's Most Endangered Historic Places List Announced

Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Legislators discuss legislative session at Bastrop Morehouse Chamber event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawmakers highlighted a $1 million investment in Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Bastrop...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana issue funds for housing assistance, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Community Development has dispersed over $100 million in federal housing assistance to over 20,000 Louisiana residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program focuses on paying rent that’s past due and utility costs from April 2020. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Check out June’s Louisiana Harvest of the Month!

The Louisiana Harvest of the Month (LA HOM) program showcases locally grown foods in Louisiana schools, institutions, and communities. June’s Harvest of the Month features three wonderfully Louisiana foods: blueberries, shrimp and mushrooms!. BLUEBERRIES. • In Louisiana, blueberries are in season during the long, hot days of summer, usually...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Restore LA Holds Hurricane Recovery Meeting for Calcasieu, Cameron, and Beauregard Parishes

Those impacted by Hurricanes Laura and/or Delta are invited to attend a public hearing to discuss the state's action plan for hurricane recovery and learn how to receive assistance. Restore LA has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday, June 28 beginning at 6pm at the Allen P August Multi-Purpose building, 2001 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. This is for residents in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard Parishes. The Restore Louisiana webpage has a link to the power point presentation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

