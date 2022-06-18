Quemero658

Adobe has introduced a series of updates and features to Premiere Pro designed to speed up the work of video editors and social media creators. The video editing software now features streamlined workspaces, proxy improvements, new gradient effects, and better encoding on Apple M1 devices. Available now to Adobe Creative...
The AirTag might not seem like it’s crying out for a successor – after all, it only landed back in 2021, and there’s only so much an item tracker like this can do. So it hardly needs yearly updates, yet Apple might be planning an AirTag 2.
Comments / 0