PA Live! (WBRE) — Little Wild Refillery exists to help solve a problem, plastic waste. Most people don’t know that less than 9% of plastics produced are actually recycled. Instead, the majority ends up in landfills where it takes hundreds of years to decompose, or in our oceans where it negatively impacts our ecosystem. Plastic waste is a huge driver behind climate change. Learn more HERE.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO