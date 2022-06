FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A woman was injured by a dog early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers. Police say they responded to the area of Hedges and Bond avenues around 6:00 a.m. for a call of a woman who was bleeding from a dog bite on the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO