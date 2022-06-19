ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa City holds annual Pride Parade and Festival

By Cole Krutzfield
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City held its annual Pride Parade and and Pride Festival on Saturday June 18th...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 6

Victoria
4d ago

This is an article about the Pride Parade & Festival, which has nothing to do with Juneteenth. These are two completely different subjects. Please feel free to check with Professor Google and educate yourselves -good grief!

Reply
2
Related
KCRG.com

Our Town: Iowa City is a city for the arts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City offers an endless list of options for families in the summer, with festivals or events that bring people together. Through growing partnerships between non-profits and the city, these events are now more accessible. Chauncey Swan Park near city hall hosts movies throughout the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Fair kicks off

Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Meteorologist Jan Ryherd shows evidence of an Urban Heat Island right here in eastern Iowa and looks at a few ways to combat the effect. Rampant inflation forces some...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Iowa City, a welcoming place for a diverse population

The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 5 hours ago. A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Pride Parade#Live Music#Musicians#College Green Park
KCRG.com

Iowa City hosts 'Mi Casa, Your Casa' art installation

The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 5 hours ago. A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

City pools fully staffed this year to help people beat the heat

Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year. Iowa is seeing a huge increase in entrepreneurship. Our Town: Iowa City business has big goal to make smaller impact on environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s part of the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 20-40.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa food banks struggle with supply as demand is up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food banks are seeing more demand at the same time they’re experiencing shortages. Kaila Rome, executive director at North Liberty Community Pantry, said, “From May of this year compared to May of last year, we saw a 70% increase” in the number of people visiting to get food.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year

The attorney for a family suing a Manchester Police Officer and the department said the police tried to cover up what happened. City pools fully staffed this year to help people beat the heat. The fair will feature carnival rides, livestock, and shows like Tough Trucks and Donkey Races. Our...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Amazing, Convenient Downtown Cedar Rapids Lunch Spot is Closing

To say I am devastated would be an understatement. Management at Fresh Deli & Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids posted on Facebook that their last day in operation will be June 30. Located inside the Alliant Energy building, two blocks from where I work, this spot was as convenient as it got for a quick lunch, especially after the closing, right in the Plaza 425 building, of the once-popular Prairie Soup Company a couple of months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Judge denies Arthur Flowers change of venue request

The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 4 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 8 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
98.1 KHAK

A Look at Cedar Rapids Balloon Glow 2022 [GALLERY]

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival hosted one of the biggest events of the summer! Balloon Glow was held on Saturday night at Jones Park, which was a new venue for the event. The new space allowed for more people and more balloons!. I don't think we could've asked...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy