JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO