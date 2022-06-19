Comic Book Preview – Milestones in History #1

Click here to read the full article. Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Free Turn’s “Gigi & Nate.” The film stars Charlie Rowe, Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi, and is based on true events. It tells the story of Nate Gibson, a young man whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic.
And “Gigi & Nate” also serves as the introduction to a pint-sized, though still formidable new talent. Making her big-screen debut in the titular role of service animal “Gigi,” is Allie, an adorable capuchin monkey. In...
