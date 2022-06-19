ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttigieg considers punishing airlines for flight disruptions as passengers are getting stranded in airports for over 24 hours

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS airlines have experienced major disruptions in recent weeks with delays and cancellations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the US may take enforcement action against airlines. His comments came as dozens of Delta passengers were stranded in the Atlanta airport for over a day. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is...

