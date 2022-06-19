Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Avalanche lead Lightning 3-0

DENVER — The Avalanche are looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Follow along below:

First period: Avalanche lead 3-0

Similar to Game 1, the Avalanche started fast, with Valeri Nichushkin scoring on a power play opportunity. Colorado didn't stop there, as Josh Manson made it 2-0 with his third goal of the playoffs. Rookie Alex Newhook assisted on both goals. And Andre Burakovsky made it 3-0 on a rebound shot by Mikko Rantanen.