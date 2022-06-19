Trump teases second run during stop in Southaven

Former President Donald Trump spoke Saturday, June 18, at the Landers Center in Southaven to hundreds of supporters following a day of speeches from conservative figures part the “American Freedom Tour.”

“I want to give a nice, optimistic speech, and that’s a little bit hard right now,” Trump said to an audience he later referred to as “record breaking” for the Landers Center.

Trump’s speech at times touched on topics like decades-high inflation and high costs of fuel.

“But in just 17 months, Joe Biden and the radical left have turned calm into chaos, prosperity into poverty and security into a total catastrophe,” he said.

Trump also spent time Saturday talking about the House Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which focused Thursday, June 16, on the potential danger Vice President Mike Pence faced when congress met to certify the 2020 Electoral College presidential vote.

“The only thing the radical Democrats can talk about is their fake, phony narrative on Jan. 6,” Trump said. “We call it the insurrection hoax. It was a hoax because it was not an insurrection.

“It was people going down to Washington in numbers that you never see because I made a speech in front of the largest group of people, I believe, that I’ve ever spoken before. Not the people that walked down to the Capitol. I’m talking about the people that went down. And the reason they went is they were angry about a rigged and stolen election.”

At times, Trump singled-out members of House committee, including U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), as well as the rest of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment following the events of Jan. 6.

“We’ll expose them and their abuse of power, so of the 10, Cheney should be gone” Trump said of the upcoming midterm elections in November. “Ohio, he’s gone. This character from South Carolina, he’s gone.”

And while he never directly stated his plan for the next presidential election, throughout his speech and again during his closing remarks, Trump hinted at the possibility of a second run in 2024.

“Together we will take back the House,” he said. “We will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and then most importantly, in 2024, we are going to take back our magnificent White House.

“We’re going to take it back.”

Earlier in the day, attendees started lining up outside around 8 a.m. ahead of the conference.

Jan Webster — who drove about 75 miles Saturday to attend — mostly wanted to hear the former president confirm one thing.

There was merchandise available for people to purchase before going into the American Freedom Tour at the Landers Center in Southaven Saturday June 18th, 2022. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“I’m here to hear him say that he is going to run in ’24 and he is going to turn our country back to where it once was,” she said.

Trump had been teasing that very notion at recent speaking engagements. Addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering in Nashville the day before, Trump asked the audience that same question.

“Would anybody like me to run for president?” he asked.

The room exploded into applause.

But despite Trump’s lasting influence on the Republican Party, the news he would bring his tour to the Mid-South was met with resistance by some Shelby County lawmakers, including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who hosted a “Dump Trump” event Friday, June 17, at Poplar and Highland during rush hour traffic.

Harris called the rally the “unwelcome wagon” for the former president.

“We’re sickened by what Memphis did to him,” said attendee Jeanette Hollowell of a recent push from some Memphis City Council members to deny Trump security while he is in town. “That’s so wrong. They brought Obama in, they brought Bush in, they brought them all in.”

A couple pose for a selfie in front of the “American Freedom Tour” bus in the parking lot. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Trump’s appearance in Southaven followed a similar speech to the one he gave Thursday in Nashville during which he criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the 2020 Electoral College presidential vote.

“Mike did not have the courage to act,” Trump said Friday.

For Phil Webster, who also attended Saturday’s rally, it matters less what Trump says and more what he does.

“Everybody is realizing now the country is going in the wrong direction,” he said. “We need another businessman back in office. People don't like the way Trump talks sometimes — I don't sometimes; he says some things you should not say — but when you get in office and do what you say you’re going to do, that’s what we want.”

Other speakers Saturday included former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative political commentator Candace Owens, television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Ticket prices varied, with general admission seats going for $75 and seating in the “Presidential Section” going for $3,955.

“Patriot” ticket holders also got a meet-and-greet with Trump prior to his speech.

Saturday’s event was Trump’s second rally at the Landers Center, previously stopping in Southaven during the 2018 Congressional midterm elections while campaigning for Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“He’s not scared to speak his mind,” Phil Webster said Saturday. “But that’s who the man is. He doesn't hide his personality from anyone.”