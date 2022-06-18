IHSAA baseball: 'Most clutch guy we have' Ben Mazur leads Central Catholic to state title

INDIANAPOLIS — Metrics and measurements can gauge a pitcher's physical attributes.

Tim Bordenet doesn't believe in them, though.

The Central Catholic baseball coach, who tied Andrean's Dave Pishkur with a Indiana High School Athletic Association record eighth state title Saturday evening at Victory Field, can point to junior Ben Mazur as a reason why.

"People get caught up in metrics and you’ve got to blow up the radar gun and the stopwatch," Bordenet said. "Guys who know how to compete and play with heart and know how to win, I will take those guys over the showcase babies any day."

Mazur found himself in a jam four straight innings in the Class A state championship game, yet allowed just five hits and no earned runs in third-ranked Central Catholic's 4-1 win over Tecumseh.

"When your team gives you a good lead to start off the game, you have a little cushion behind you," said Mazur, whose Knights led 2-0 after the first. "That takes a lot more pressure off your back. You just have to pitch through it and go get the next play.

"There’s definitely more stress, but once you get through the first inning, you settle in. I liked having the ball in my hand the whole game."

Mazur is underselling just how much trouble he was in from the fourth inning on.

Central Catholic made three errors alone in the fourth inning, derailing Mazur's cruise control through the first three. Brady Julian scored the Braves' lone run after leading off the fourth by reaching on an error.

After three straight hitters reached to start the fourth, Mazur struck out Tecumseh No. 5 hitter DJ DuPont looking. Another error followed, putting CC in a one-out scenario with the bases loaded.

Mazur struck out Wyatt Huddleston looking then coaxed a fly ball to center field to keep the Knights ahead.

"He is the most clutch guy we have on our team," senior first baseman Justin Brady said. "You saw it (in the semistate) when he got that strikeout before getting taken out (with the bases loaded and no outs of CC's eventual 9-4 eight-inning victory over South Central).

"He just has confidence reeking from him and he knows he is going to get an out every time. You have to have a pitcher like that. They are going to win or lose the game for you and nine out of 10 times, he wins."

Brady's comment is, for this season, precisely accurate.

Mazur finished his junior season with a 9-1 record, the lone setback 1-0 to Carmel. He allowed five earned runs in 62 ⅓ innings.

"He doesn’t light up the radar gun at 92, 93, but he knows how to pitch," Bordenet said. "I am so happy he was able to show everybody (Saturday) what kind of a pitcher he is. Actually, all year what kind of pitcher he is."

Tecumseh leadoff hitter Conner Anglin, who had three of the Braves' five hits, lined a shot back up the middle off Mazur in the fifth and Dax Bailey also would single. A ground ball to Brady, who tossed to Mazur covering first, got CC out of that potential threat.

Mazur's sixth-inning woes were self inflicted with two walks before he got Landon Oxley to strike out looking. Prior to that inning though, Mazur had given himself some breathing room with a base hit to score Owen Munn in the bottom of the fifth, the game's final run.

"He pitches great in traffic. He finds that extra gear," Bordenet said. "He knows there’s no wiggle room and he makes the pitches when he has to."

Anglin's third single led off the seventh and he advanced to second on a throwing error. Tyler Fox caught a fly ball to left. Evan Dienhart, who had the throwing error to start the inning, fielded a hard grounder in the same spot for the second out and Billy Owens, on the final play of his high school career, snagged a line drive at third to seal Central Catholic's eighth championship since 2004.

"He always pitches his way out of it," catcher Ryan Schummer said. "He never pouts or anything on the mound. He is always straightforward and goes for the batter. He is always striking people out and getting us out of jams."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

