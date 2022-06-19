ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Rhode Island PrideFest returns with flying colors after two years of pandemic pause

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDkMQ_0gFGmw1e00

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island PrideFest came roaring back on Saturday, in a bigger location across the river, drawing crowds from throughout New England after the cancellation of the Pride parade in Boston and in advance of New York's Pride parade next weekend.

Under an overcast sky, crowds danced to music, yelled in call-and-response songs and perused arts, crafts and medical information at more than 225 booths.

Kaitlynn Rathbun, of West Warwick, and Raymond Miller, of Manchester, New Hampshire, got to the Pride festival at Innovation District Park a few hours before its noon start time to have some breakfast and sit by the Providence River.

More: Want to celebrate Pride Month in Massachusetts? Here's a list of events.

RI Best: 22 can't miss food and drink adventures for summer 2022

It was Rathbun's first Pride event, although not Miller's.

"It's nice to be back," Miller said.

Miller said the festival was freeing, and he was happy to see so many community organizations offering services, including information on testing for sexually transmitted infections and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Rathbun said they got their hair braided, while Miller got his covered in glitter.

More: Summer's hottest concert tickets in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts

Bigger and better location

Alan Degrafft and his partner, Angel Soto, both of Providence, said they were excited to come to Pride this year. Degrafft estimated it's his 31st time. He said he was surprised at how big Pride is this year, but was not surprised by the large attendance, given the Boston cancellation. The festival, which was last held on South Water Street in 2019, had more room in its new location.

"Over here, it's a lot bigger, better, with more tents," he said. "This is big."

More: Students display 'anti-tolerance' flags after Ponaganset High's Pride Month celebration

Kelsi Soares and Yessenia Portillo both came down from Boston for their first Pride festival.

"I love it so far," Portillo said in the afternoon. "I feel like I'm at a place that I belong."

Portillo and Soares said the festival gave them a sense of being part of a community.

The pair found the festival to be so large that they got lost, and even after being there for a few hours, estimated they had only seen half of the booths.

Both said they were excited to see their first drag show.

"I never knew Providence had such a big queer community," Portillo said.

Latoia Grear, of Providence, came to the festival to support her 15-year-old daughter. Her favorite aspect was the stage performances.

More: Your 2022 guide to great summer food in RI, including can't-miss restaurants

Her friend Joy Black, of Providence, said she liked the festival more now that it’s across the river, although she said it needs more food trucks, evidenced by long lines at the trucks that were there.

“It’s way bigger and more centralized,“ she said.

Shanika Edouard, of Boston, said she liked Providence’s festival more than the one in Boston in past years because of the vendors, which Boston lacked.

More: Waterfront concerts return to East Providence's Bold Point Park this summer

Night parade lights up downtown

Two hours after PrideFest officially ended at 6 p.m., the Illuminated Night Parade filled downtown with revelers as banks, health centers and national liquor brands joined three marching bands and a slew of local groups in an hour-long parade, starting at Greene Street and ending at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Bags of chips, beads, flags and bracelets were thrown into a roaring crowd that cheered for each dancer, walker and musician as they paraded down Washington Street.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription . Here's our latest offer .

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island PrideFest returns with flying colors after two years of pandemic pause

Comments / 14

commncnts
4d ago

How about a parade for straight hard working people who pay their bills and take care of their families and don’t run around screaming their sexual preference

Reply(1)
10
Leisa
4d ago

They need to do this for veterans!!! They deserve to be honored like this!

Reply(1)
9
Kathy Lefrancois
4d ago

I DONT even have it in me to comment! I'm so tired of this Alphabet Mafia shoving it down my throat and every other hard working tax paying people who just want to live a quiet life

Reply
2
Related
ABC6.com

Pilot-program for free bus rides coming to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot-program for free bus rides on a popular route is coming to Rhode Island. The program will cut fares along Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s busiest bus route, the R-Line, which runs between Pawtucket and Providence. “I am thrilled with our free-fare pilot...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 6-22-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien

Suffice to say, so far (SO FAR) no major HEAT WAVE has blown across our region yet and Thank God! Those poor folks in the Midwest and the south are melting. Last year at this time all of us in this tiny apartment nearly died from heatstroke as we were hit with an early summer heat wave in this region. It was brutal. We didn’t have the big AC in yet and honestly, I didn’t think the cat would make it. That’s how hot it was in my crib.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

A Rhode Island Classic Gets a Makeover

A longtime Rhode Island institution is getting a glow up. This Sunday, the General’s Market will bring together art, artisans, vintage goods, antique peddlers and curious buyers in Charlestown for a new reimagining of the General Stanton Inn Flea Market. “We want to create a space for people to...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island#Long Lines#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Pandemic#New Hampshire#Public Health#Racism#Massachusetts Bigger
Boston

Airbnb just gave a New Bedford superhost special recognition. Here’s why.

Phylicia Pavao's rental is in downtown New Bedford. A Massachusetts property owner was just named one of the top Airbnb hosts under age 30 in America. The online marketplace for lodging recently revealed its 30 under 30 class of 2022, calling the standouts the most “successful, innovative and tenacious” hosts under age 30, and Phylicia Pavao, 27, from New Bedford, made the list.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Owners of Warwick’s Atwood Hotel had stories to tell

The beautiful Atwood Hotel might have brought its owners a livelihood but it was also at the center of much grief. The proprietor of the hotel, James Atwood, was a popular man. Travelers flocked to rent rooms from him while local organizations planned their parties there. The enormous suppers served regularly in the dining room earned raves; fish chowder, stewed oysters, clams, turkey, fresh fruit, cakes and pies always delivered satisfaction.
WARWICK, RI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ecori.org

Leveling Forests for Solar: Advocates for Green Energy Square Off Over Trees vs. Panels

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) Stepping into any of Rhode Island’s forests, most people perceive similar things: a lush, green canopy overhead; dappled sunlight casting shadows on the forest floor; birds and small animals rustling in the underbrush.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Seven Stars Bakery employees win union battle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328 said on Tuesday that the employees at all five of the Seven Stars Bakery locations won voluntary union recognition. The workers called on the company to recognize the union, sending letters to each of the locations...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

40 beagles seized from breeding facility now at Rhode Island SPCA

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Forty beagles arrived Tuesday at Rhode Island SPCA after being seized from a medical breeding facility from an undisclosed location in the country. Twenty-five adults and 15 puppies are now looking for new homes. Wayne Kezirian, president of the Rhode Island SPCA, said because this...
Jamestown Press

Bermuda race sees boat set record time, tragedy

Both tragedy and history struck the Newport Bermuda Race that departed Friday from Narragansett Bay. Scores of spectators lined the cliffs of Fort Wetherill as Argo, a 70-foot trimaran helmed by Jason Carroll, crossed Castle Hill en route to St. David’s Lighthouse. It took the yacht 33 hours and nine seconds to complete the 635-nautical-mile race, which marks the first-ever Saturday finish in the event’s 116-year history.
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

South County Has Rhode Island’s Only Officially “Wild and Scenic” Rivers

In 2019, the National Park Service bestowed an unusual honor on Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut when it recognized the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems. The official status recognizes the rivers’ cultural, recreational, scenic and environmental value and adds an extra level of...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Power lines at Providence's India Point Park to be moved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rusty tall towers with heavy black wires are considered an eyesore by many visitors to a Providence park. “We have 10 million cars a year that speed through Providence without stopping to get to the Cape and the islands to see beautiful water views. Well, we have some here that could be enhanced significantly,” said David Riley of Friends of India Point Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy