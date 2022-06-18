ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss, Arkansas crushing Jell-O shot challenge at 2022 College World Series

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pj0fH_0gFGmtNT00

SEC fans are taking their support in Omaha to the next level.

During the first day of the World Series opening-round games, Arkansas and Ole Miss fans were quick to swarm at a local bar. Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, which is located conveniently adjacent to Charles Schwab Field, started a Jell-O shot competition that quickly attracted attention from each Southern fanbase.

Rocco's set up a board keeping track of every Jell-O shot purchased by each fan. A Twitter account was created to keep track of the competition results ahead of the NCAA Tournament. While Arkansas supporters were first to take the lead, totaling around 488 shots by around 10 a.m. CT Saturday, Ole Miss fans were quick to bounce back.

Merely hours later, the board recorded a total of 1,751 shots for Arkansas fans and 1,302 for Ole Miss.

Arkansas fans were first to take over Rocco's since they took on Stanford in the first game of Saturday's opening round. Following the Razorbacks' 17-2 win , fans clearly kept the party going.

Rocco's listed the shots as $4.50 each with a $20 credit card minimum to purchase. Fans are reportedly buying at least five shots at a time to respect the credit card minimum and rack up the numbers for their fanbase.

Ole Miss is currently leading Auburn 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning in the opening round. If the Rebels secure a victory in Omaha, fans have a chance to take over competition and pass Arkansas.

NCAA Tournament: More to know about Ole Miss baseball

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss, Arkansas crushing Jell-O shot challenge at 2022 College World Series

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
City
Omaha, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
Nashville, AR
Oxford, MS
College Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Mississippi College Sports
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Lands DT Ian Geffrard

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy three-star Ian Geffrard following his weekend official visit to Fayetteville. Geffrard, 6-6, 350, chose Arkansas over Auburn on Monday, where he visited June 3 weekend. Geffrard had approximately 14 offers. Upon leaving Arkansas, Geffrard talked about what impressed him about the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jell O#Ole Miss#2022 College World Series#Sec#Southern#The Ncaa Tournament#Roccosomaha#Cws Jello Shot Challenge#Stanford#Razorbacks
fayettevilleflyer.com

The Hills Hideaway restaurant coming to Fayetteville

A new restaurant is coming soon to the Dickson Street area in Fayetteville. The new place, called The Hills Hideaway, is in the works in the Legacy Building at 401 W. Watson St., in the space formerly home to The Grillhouse, Table on the Hill, and Legacy Blues. Lindsey Slifer,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – At Least One Hurt Following Car Accident on MS-7

Emergency responders were sighted near the scene at around 9:15 a.m. The accident took place somewhere on MS-7 SB. The injured parties were treated by responding medical personnel, but no further information has been provided at this time. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford, Mississippi: Monday, June 20, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment

11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–midnight. Bar only 4 pm–until. Restaurant closed today. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad, or Door Dash. Open 3 pm–1 am for dine-in, outdoor seating in the Sports Bar...
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases rising in DeSoto County

Health officials have been concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and another indication of their concern was a recent posting by Covid Act Now that has pegged DeSoto County again in a high community risk level for the virus. Covid Act Now is an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy