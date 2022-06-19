ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Blue wins DFRC All Star Football Game

By Glenn Frazer
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

Behind Salesianum’s Connor Campbell, the Blue snapped the Gold’s 4-game win streak with a 26-13 win Saturday night at Delaware Stadium. The win gives the Blue a 33-30-3 lead in the series that dates back to 1956.

Campbell, passed for two touchdowns and more than 200 yards and was voted the game’s Outstanding Player. The Gold’s Lucas Ruppert of Cape Henlopen earned the game’s Outstanding Lineman Award.

Campbell was playing in his final high school football game before heading to the University of Scranton to play baseball. Several times he looked like an infielder handling low snaps on “short-hops”, allowing his team to escape potential turnovers.

The Blue squad scored on its 1st possession of the game on a 6 yard run by Ky’Shwn Drumgo (Caravel) and Brandywine’s Jackson Bliey booted the extra point to make it 7-0. The Gold’s scored the next 13 points on a 9-yard pass from Ryan Von Brandt (Appo) to Middletown’s Zy’Aire Tart, with Seaford’s Dalton Hignutt connecting on the “point-after”. Donovan Mack of St. Georges blocked a punt by Bliey of Brandywine that Wyatt Wright (Woodbridge) recovered in the end zone to put the Gold up 13-7.

The Blue would tie the game with :28 left in the half on a 9-yard run by Devon Green (DMA). Blue would add two more scores in the 2nd half and hold the Gold scoreless to get the win. Campbell’s touchdown passes of 55 yards to DMA’s C.J. Coombes and 19 yards to Howard’s De’mere Hollingsworth on a fourth-and-goal completed the scoring in the second half.

Proceeds benefited the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities, which has raised more than $6 million since the game’s inception 66 years ago. Blue players are recent graduates from high schools north of the C&D Canal, except for Red Lion Christian, which joined teams below the canal on the Gold.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – June 23, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: COMMUNITY Mt. Cuba redesigns entrance to enhance garden experience Festival fun: Ice cream, Midsommar compete for attention Saturday Kenny, Wright named Monday Club 2022 men of the year BUSINESS Fujifilm exec: 2 plants may not be enough Bill to lower realty transfer tax sails through House ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Festival fun: Ice cream, Midsommar compete for attention Saturday

  Ice cream or Swedish meatballs? That’s the decision festival goers will have to make Saturday, June, 25, as both the New Castle County’s Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival at Rockford Park and the first Midsommar Festival at the Old Swedes Historic Site compete for your summer fun attention. There’s music, vendors and food at both. But only one has ice ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to block 5-mile radius charter preference rule draws heat

A bill that would bar charter schools from giving preference in student admissions to those living within a 5-mile radius of the school faced a lot of scrutiny in the Senate Executive Committee Wednesday. House Bill 238 was passed by the House on May 5, although it faced concerns in the House hearings as well.  Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, said ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Serafin Summer Music highlights weekend fun June 11, 12

  With summer kicking into gear, weekend fun for June 11 and 12 offers the start of Serafin Summer Music 2022, a return of the West Street Art Festival in Wilmington and June Jam in Houston. In addition, the Greek Festival ends Saturday and St. Anthony’s Italian Festival starts Sunday. Here are more details. Serafin Summer Music The Serafin Summer ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
City
Middletown, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Football
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Learning Collaborative: Executive director by fall

Wilmington Learning Collaborative organizers say they hope to have an executive director in place by early fall. That was one of the new details about their operating draft agreement that came out Tuesday in a community meeting at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington.  It was the second meeting since the collaborative published its draft agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star#High School Football#American Football#Dma#Howard S De M
Town Square LIVE News

Bardea Steak’s ‘meat kingdom’ wows guests during soft opening

In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Longwood Gardens offers guided walks, plant giveaway Friday

  Longwood Gardens will offer a day of walks and talks by its experts Friday, along with a native plant giveaway to mark the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. For decades, plant experts have been extolling the value of using native plants in gardens. They tolerate weather extremes better than imports and also encourage native pollinators and other wildlife. The ... Read More
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Bing’s Bake & Brew aims to raise its profile in Newark

      With University of Delaware students largely gone for the summer, Bing’s Bake & Brew in Newark is focusing on wooing local residents with its coffee-based drinks and fresh pastries. Some of its popular monthly specials are perfectly chilled for summer’s heat. Its June special, for example, is a cold Red Velvet White Mocha topped with whipped cream, ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ dancer performs male, female roles

Lauren Blair Smith sometimes portrays a woman in the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof,” coming to Wilmington this week. Sometimes, she’s one of the guys. Smith, who snagged the role as a dancer and understudy to two of the featured characters right out of college, dances as a woman in the first big musical scene, “Tradition.” Then she ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware Juneteenth celebrations run through June 29

The First State is holding a number of festivals, concerts and services among its Juneteenth celebrations. They run through Wednesday, June 29, where Christina Cultural Arts Center will hold a talent show. Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 on which Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his officers arrived in Galveston, Texas ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Conrad Schools, Sanford Middle win DelDOT bridge building contest

Conrad Schools of Science and Sanford Middle School have won the Delaware Department of Transportation’s third annual Delaware Bridge Design Competition. The hands-on engineering competition is aimed at engaging students interested in the math, science, and engineering fields.  The program is designed to encourage middle school and high school students to address real-world problems and inspire them to consider careers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

What it’s like to eat at Bardea Steak

  We fully intended to get a steak. After all, that’s what carnivores normally do when visiting a steakhouse. But once we entered Bardea Steak’s sleek space, we succumbed to the allure of the unexpected. And there’s much that’s surprising about the new Market Street restaurant in the heart of downtown Wilmington. The steakhouse quietly opened this week with nary a phone ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Crooked Hammock to host open-mic night for dad jokes

Crooked Hammock Brewery’s three locations in Lewes, Middletown and North Myrtle Beach, S.C. will host an open-mic night for dad jokes on June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. “Like anybody, dads can get a much-needed break from reality: getting out on the trail with their fellow fathers, unwinding with their favorite beverage, and telling corny jokes to anyone within ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Old Swedes to hold its first Swedish summer festival

  Old Swedes Historic Site, a quiet corner of First State National Historical Park, this month will hold its first summer festival, complete with a Swedish meatball competition. Organizers hope the Midsommar Festival, set for June 25 on Wilmington’s east side, will become an annual event and raise the profile of Old Swedes. Leoné L. Cahill-Krout, who became executive director ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware chef Reuben Dhanawade wows on Food Network

  Reuben Dhanawade had a lot riding on dessert — namely a job offer from chefs Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Chris Santos, the discerning — and often acerbic — judges on the Food Network’s “Desperately Seeking Sous Chef.” The five-part show is a special edition of “Chopped,” which asks chefs to make dishes from a mystery basket of ingredients. A chef ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington library called one of America’s most beautiful

  The downtown Wilmington library is No. 3 on a new list titled “the 11 Most Beautiful Libraries in the United States.” “Visitors will encounter a massive, symmetrical white-gray façade designed in the Neoclassic style by well-respected architects Alfred Githens and Edward Tilton,” Fodor’s Travel writes of the Wilmington Public Library. “There are intricate fixtures to admire, including terra-cotta frieze ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Outdoor happy hours reopen at area museums, gardens

    If you crave a drink at the end of your workday and want to have it in a lovely outdoors spot, many area museums and gardens can offer you just that. Here are some to try: Nemours Estate The former home and garden of A.I. du Pont, at 1600 Rockland Road in Wilmington, is offering Third Thursday summer ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
701
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy