OMAHA, Neb. — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night, the Mississippi Rebels were 180 feet from sending Arkansas home from the Men’s College World Series in tragic fashion. The Hogs entered the final frame with a 3-1 advantage and were on the brink of letting it slip away, but when junior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris took the mound with no outs, he limited Ole Miss to just one run, and the Razorbacks came away with the tightest of victories.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO