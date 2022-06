BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is another warm start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dew points remain in the lower 70s this morning, so it feels a little muggy. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds to start out the day. We are watching a weak cold front to our north that will move through the area today. It could produce enough lift to give us a 20-30% chance for an isolated shower or storm today. The best chance to see rain this afternoon will likely occur along and south of I-20. The rest of us will likely remain hot and dry today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 100°F this afternoon. Tuscaloosa managed to hit 101°F yesterday which tied their record high back in 1964. Most of us will likely remain a few degrees shy of tying or breaking record high temperatures today. The good news about today’s forecast is that the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory for the area. Humidity levels will likely remain low enough for the heat index to stay at or below 105°F. I think the breezy northwest winds this afternoon will help to make it feel slightly comfortable in the shade. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated wind gusts up to 20 mph. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening at 7 PM, plan for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start in the upper 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the game. An isolated shower will be possible before 8 PM, but most of the game should remain dry. \

