(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO