OAKLAND — The 11th annual WGW Community Youth Cup will be held this year on Monday Aug. 29, in the form of an 18-hole tournament at Lodestone Golf Course in McHenry. Golf will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, and team prizes can be won in the Gross/Net categories through a Captain’s Choice Scramble Format. Additionally, individual prizes will be available on each hole.

MCHENRY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO