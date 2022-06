School is out, which means you have way more time with your kids, but if you need a vacay from their summer break, we have just the place. The Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach has a brand-new pool experience, and its only rule? No kids allowed, so you can enjoy a little time to yourself, with your significant other, or even with your girlfriends, and have a quick getaway in paradise.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO