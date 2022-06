For the second time this postseason, Notre Dame finds its back against the wall. Much like last time, the task ahead is a daunting one. A little over a week ago, the Irish had to beat No. 1 Tennessee on the road without either primary starting pitcher available. Now, head coach Link Jarrett’s squad must win three straight elimination games. That includes needing to beat Oklahoma — who toppled the Irish on Sunday — twice. But first, No. 5 Texas A&M stands in the way. The Aggies eliminated Texas after suffering their first loss of the NCAA Tournament to the Sooners.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO