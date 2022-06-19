ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP Miner Caravan kicks off five stop El Paso summer tour

By Sam Guzman
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Athletics’ Miner Caravan made its first of five stops at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Saturday.

The guests at Saturday’s Caravan stop included UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter, football head coach Dana Dimel, football, football defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto, football offensive coordinator Dave Warner, volleyball head coach Ben Wallis, and soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun.

Five Miner student-athletes who are from El Paso also were in attendance. UTEP football’s Lucas Flores and Reynaldo Flores, volleyball’s Madison Hill and Savannah Marenco, and soccer’s Bella Benavides.

The Miner Caravan series provides the chance for fans to rally around UTEP’s new ‘915’ campaign that was launched last month .

“We launched a 915 campaign, which is all about getting everybody in El Paso involved with UTEP Athletics and the slogan is basically it’s your city, it’s your team, and it’s your game,” said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter. “We have something for everybody and we want all the 915 to participate.”

One of the goals of the 915 Campaign is to sell out UTEP’s first football game of the season versus North Texas on Aug. 27. Capacity in the Sun Bowl is 45,971, and over 50 percent of the tickets have already been issued for the game. UTEP hasn’t sold out a game in the Sun Bowl since 2008.

“One of the big things that we’re trying to do is to sell out the Sun Bowl. We open up against the University of North Texas coming up here on August 27th,” said Senter. “We’re going to have a Sun Bowl sell out so we just started saying, “Hey, it’s the Sun Bowl sellout game” and we’re over halfway there and we want all of El Paso and El Pasoans to come out and support the Miners and do something that we haven’t done in a long time and just kind of push the reset button on UTEP Athletics and football in particular.”

Fans can purchase $9.15 tickets to the August 27 football game at each of the Miners’ Caravan stops.

Future Caravan stops are Showtyme Sports Grill (June 25), the El Paso Chihuahuas game versus Round Rock (July 16), Cielo Vista Mall (July 23) and Camp Cohen Water Park (July 30).

For more information on UTEP Athletics’ 915 Campaign, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/915 .

