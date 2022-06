HOLLISTER, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler drowned in Putnam County after falling into a pond while playing outside Tuesday evening. The mother, who has not been identified, told Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies she was inside a home on Teddy Lane in Hollister while the 2-year-old was playing with another child outside. They were playing for “about 10 minutes” before the mother realized the girl was missing.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO