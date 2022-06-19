ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Arapaho Language Subject of Talk

By cvannoy
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 16th the FPK/BTA (Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association) presented an Introduction to the Arapaho Language with Professor Andrew Cowell, University of Colorado. Cowell is the chair of the University of Colorado Department of Linguistics. One of his main research interests is the indigenous languages of the Western U.S., and...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

May 2022 Unemployment Numbers In Sheridan and Johnson Counties Are Down

People tend to find jobs in warmer weather, and the latest unemployment numbers in Wyoming suggests that is true. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says state-wide seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers, dropped from 3.3% in April 2022 to 3.2% in May 2022. The May numbers are also down from 4.7%...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College Declines Land Swap Deal With Wyoming Army National Guard

The Wyoming Army National Guard will either have to add on to its Sheridan armory location, or search elsewhere to build its new vehicle maintenance facility. Sheridan College has declined the land swap deal with the Guard, where the Guard would have received land on the east side of I-90 opposite of the college campus, in exchange for the land the Guard currently owns adjacent to the southwest edge of the campus.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Backs SMH Crisis Stabilization Unit

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Resolution backing the formation of a regional inpatient behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more information during the commission meeting this week. Obermueller said studies show it is better to keep patients in...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Media

Bears finding attractants near homes in Sheridan County

The Wyoming Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office wishes to inform the public that bears have accessed unsecured garbage, beehives, bird feeders and other attractants in local communities this spring. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, to walk around their...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish seeking public comment on four regulations

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they have opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings to gather input on the following regulations:. Chapter 28, Big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims. Chapter 34, Depredation prevention hunting seasons. Chapter 35,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Commission OKs 2% Lodging Tax Proposition

Sheridan County’s Commissioners, at their regular Tuesday meeting, voted to place a proposition on the November General Election ballot for voters to decide whether or not to continue the 2% Countywide Lodging Tax for another four years. According to County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, Sheridan County’s portion of the...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Vintage Hudson Cars to Be in Sheridan This Weekend

1956 Hudson Hornet Special, photo courtesy of Ray Klein. The 2022 Western Regional meet of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club will be held June 23-25 at the Ramada Plaza and Convention Center in Sheridan, Wyo. Registration opens Thursday, and the group will tour several sites in Sheridan, including the Weatherby...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ojibwe Language#Native Language#Indigenous Language#Fpk#University Of Colorado#Algonquian#Uto Aztecan#Aztecs#Utes#North American
Sheridan Media

Early Look At Northern WY Community College FY 2023 Budget Projects Another Year In The Black

By this time next year, the Northern Wyoming Community College District could have some more money in the bank, even though no more money is coming from Campbell County. Exact numbers are still being discussed but if the next fiscal year goes well, the District could have an operating revenue of more than $32-million and end up with a surplus of $600,000.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Schock talks on returning to the mayoral seat in Clearmont

The newly elected mayor of Clearmont is familiar with the job. Chris Schock held the seat from 2014 – 2018. He was recently reelected in May as the only running candidate. Schock began his second term as mayor on June 1. A retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, Schock served in Afghanistan after the events of 9/11 and currently serves as the treasurer for the Sheridan County School District #3 board.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Passes City Budget

Buffalo’s City Council has passed their annual appropriation bill for fiscal year 2022-23. Ordinance No. 1410 was passed on third reading with no changes from the second reading, according to Mayor Shane Schrader, who discussed the appropriations bill during their Tuesday regular meeting. The Ordinance approved an operating budget...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Seth Rasmuson

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 22, 2001, to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his Dad, brothers, and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
BUFFALO, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sheridan Media

Jo Co Rural Health Extends Transfer Agreement With SMH

The Johnson County Rural Health Care District has voted to extend a current agreement in place with Sheridan Memorial Hospital for transfers of some of their patients through Buffalo EMS. Rural Health Care District board member Marie Miller, who recently discussed the issue with the hospital’s CFO, said the hospital...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Schedule for Chamber Candidate Forums Announced

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee is hosting candidate forums for the primary election candidates on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday June 28 at the WYO Theater in downtown Sheridan. Both forums are scheduled to begin at 6 pm. The forums provide an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the August 16 primary election to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate will give a brief introduction, followed by a question and answer period and a closing statement. The forum on Monday will host candidates for city and county races and the forum on Tuesday will be candidates for state positions. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Tonight’s Trooper Games canceled They Play Cheyenne Monday at Thorne-Rider / Jets on the Road for a Tournament in Montana / Rox fall at the Marlins

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers have a nice break as tonight’s home double header with the 406 Flyers has been canceled and will be rescheduled. The Troopers are 26-6 and will play their next games at home Monday night against Cheyenne games start at 5:00 and will be broadcast live on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SCLT and Science Kids are going on a scavenger hunt with Unplug Discovery Session

In partnership with Science Kids, the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host a Unplug with Discovery Session on an All Senses Scavenger Hunt for kids of all ages. According to SCLT, participants will bring their own picnic from home and Dr. Julie Rieder of Science Kids will guide a family-friendly hour of sleuthing as kids and guardians use all of their senses to discover things green, fuzzy, squishy, prickly, fragrant, messy, and educational, as they walk along Red Grade Trail looking for flowers, birds, bugs and wildlife big and small.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

One Dead After Being Shot In Lame Deer; Shooter Still At Large

Law enforcement on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation are looking for an active shooter that is still at large after killing someone in Lame Deer, Montana on Monday night (June 21st). Few details are available. The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council is asking everyone to mind their surroundings and contact law...
LAME DEER, MT
Sheridan Media

Buffalo PD Reports 12 Arrests in May

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his report to the Buffalo City Council, said his officers had made 12 arrests during the month of May, up from three in 2021, including one arrest that is still under investigation. Bissett also said there were 957 incidents during the month, down by...
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy