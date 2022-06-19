ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane of Highway 101 closed in SLO due to brush fire

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
 4 days ago

A brush fire in San Luis Obispo slowed traffic on Highway 101 on Saturday afternoon

The fire was reported on Elks Lane around 4 p.m., according to emergency response app, Pulsepoint.

The fire was approximately 50- by 150 feet as of 5 p.m. with multiple additional spot fires reported, San Luis Obispo Fire Department tweeted Saturday evening.

One billboard along Highway 101 was destroyed in the fire; no injuries were reported.

Elks Lane was closed from Prado Road to South Higuera, as well as the right lane lane of northbound Highway 101 at Madonna Road, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Caltrans warned of slower traffic through that area, starting at the Los Osos Valley off-ramp.

This is the second fire in that area in the past week. On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said it arrested Bradley Parrish on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, after a fire broke out near the Elks Lodge on Monday.

#Slo#Brush Fire#Madonna#Traffic#Pulsepoint#Caltrans
San Luis Obispo, CA
