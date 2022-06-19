Firefighters battle heat to fight fire in north Springfield Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield fire crews said no one was hurt in a house fire Saturday evening in north Springfield.

Crews were called to the fire on N. Kellett Avenue and E. Livingston Street just before 5:00 p.m. That’s south of Interstate 44 and west of National Avenue.

A Battalion Chief with Springfield Fire said when crews arrived, the fire was fully involved, but crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Firefighters searched the house but did not find anyone inside. The cause of the fire is not immediately known, and investigators will be working to learn how the fire started.

Fighting fires in the extreme heat does present extra concerns, said Battalion Chief Sam Houston. Houston said Springfield Fire tries to keep shift rotations short during hot weather. This sometimes requires requesting additional personnel. There is also usually medical staff on standby to treat any firefighters who get sick because of the heat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.