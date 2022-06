The amazingly chilly spring weather across the northwestern U.S. has continued past the middle of June. Based on the records since 1895, this is the coolest spring in Coeur d’Alene’s history. Since the spring season began on March 20, the average high temperature in Coeur d’Alene has been around 59 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, the last time the spring was this chilly was in 1950 with an average high of 63.1 degrees.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO