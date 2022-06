As Kraken 2021 third-round draft choice Ryan Winterton and OHL Hamilton embark on potential 10 days of winning the elite juniors Memorial Cup, he looks back and ahead. There was a parade in Saint John, NB, Sunday afternoon as part of 2022 Memorial Cup festivities leading up to Monday's opening game between the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs and the host-city Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. All four teams, including the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes and the Western Hockey League winner Edmonton Oil Kings, were feted along the parade root.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO