FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - If you are looking to get your children vaccinated against COVID-19 there will be a clinic in Flint Twp. on Wednesday. The newly approved Moderna vaccine will be available for children six months and older at the Central Church of the Nazarene on Bristol Road in Flint Twp. from 10 a.m. to noon.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO