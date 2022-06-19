PHOTOS: Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Hello, summer! The solstice was yesterday, marking the longest day of the year. What did you do with the extra daylight?. June has flown by, and the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaches. Don’t forget to hydrate. Reapply sunblock. Enjoy the sun and be safe. What better way to...
PASCO, Wash. - Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco is hosting their Free Summer Movie Series beginning Wednesday, June 22 at their Pasco Theater. The free movies are available every Wednesday and Thursday through August 18. The doors open at 9 a.m. and movies will start every ten minutes until 10 a.m.
Toppenish will welcome a new Native American music festival featuring rock, reggae and blues on July 30, 2022. Tribalpalooza, presented by Tribal Vibe Productions, will be hosted by Canadian actor Adam Beach. It will bring together musical acts from all over Indian Country to the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St.
A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
School’s out for summer and the pools are open for splashing enjoyment. With temperatures finally rising, cooling off in a local pool is great for heat relief and burning off your kids’ extra energy. Here is a list of community pools and splash parks’ hours, prices and other...
It's barely officially summer, and we're already looking forward to the Central Washington State Fair in September. This year's fair runs Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd at the Fairgrounds in Yakima. This year will mark the fair's 130th anniversary. The Central Washington State Fair is Presenting an Amazing...
A welcome and contagious joy flowed through two events in Yakima last weekend — Juneteenth and the Pride Parade. Both drew large, cheering crowds, festive clothing, bright banners, inspiring words, the inviting smells of delicious food and the irresistible rhythms of great music. Everywhere you looked, beautiful colors blended freely, lovingly.
The first thing Jenifer Wells noticed about Micah was his smile. Volunteering at a church in the Seattle area, he greeted churchgoers in the parking lot with a wave, his face beaming. “He had the biggest smile, and that’s what drew me to him,” Jenifer said. “I said, ‘Lord, if...
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to Douglas Road on the morning of June 22 after some outdoor burning got out of control. When left unattended, the fire left the designated burn area. It then spread to other debris, trees and a shed. Three stations responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to WVFR.
Jun. 22—RICHLAND, Wa. — Emergency crews pulled a man from the Yakima River on Wednesday afternoon after he fell out of his raft near a small diversion dam west of the Horn Rapids area in Richland. Someone spotted the man in the water around 4:30 p.m., according to...
An up-and-down Yakima Valley offense found itself stuck in another small rut midway through Wednesday night’s game against Bend at Yakima County Stadium. Six Elks errors gave the Pippins a much-needed boost and they took full advantage to storm back for a 10-6 win. After watching a seven-run lead disappear in Tuesday’s 18-7 loss, Yakima Valley erased a big deficit and came out on top for the second time in its last three games.
Today my journey brings me to our neighboring town of Selah, Washington where I have heard story of a new business whipping up some insane-looking and very tasty milkshakes. Did they bring this boy to the yard? Oh yeah. Yes, they did. What is DoubleTroubleShakesN'More?. The name of this shake...
Last year I was contacted by Sheri Bissell of DTG Recycling about utilizing their property for training, this year we were able to make that happen. On Saturday, June 18, fire crews from West Valley, Selah, Gleed and East Valley fire departments were able to conduct wildland fire training for our newest members — 15 in total, plus some instructors at DTG’s property off Rocky Top Road.
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Roots and Vines Festival is returning to Downtown Yakima on June 25 with bluegrass and Americana music, local food and Yakima craft beverages. The festival last came to Historic North Front Street in 2019, taking time off during COVID-19. Music will start at 4 p.m....
Coming Friday, June 24th, the renovated Columbia Birth Center is holding an open house, where the public can come see its newly completed renovations. The center, located at 948 Stevens Drive in Richland, is just around the corner and across the street from the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, perhaps 100 feet.
