‘Feels long overdue’: After CDC approval, local parents eager to give COVID-19 vaccines to young kids

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.

2 DAYS AGO