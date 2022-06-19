‘Feels long overdue’: After CDC approval, local parents eager to give COVID-19 vaccines to young kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has completed its annual homelessness census, and the city saw a dip in the number of homeless individuals in the city. “This year’s census data helps us better shape Boston’s work to support our unhoused residents, coordinate effectively with our state and federal partners, and move closer to ensuring everyone has a safe, healthy home,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we continue our work to tackle housing across all of our neighborhoods, these results will guide our efforts to serve all of our residents and end homelessness in our city.”
