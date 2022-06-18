ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Upgrades are within reach on NCL's Pride of America

By Cheryl Rosen
travelweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day that you can score a Penthouse Suite on a Hawaii cruise for just $1,340 more than a basic balcony cabin. But it's possible these days on Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America. With cruise ship passenger capacity still lower industrywide, at least for the time...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Wanlockhead Beam Engine

Wanlockhead Beam Engine is a true industrial relic. It is the only reasonably complete water-powered beam pumping machine that remains in Britain, and the only one still standing in its original location. Wanlockhead and Leadhills are sometimes called “God’s Treasure House in Scotland” because of the rich mineral ore running...
ECONOMY
CNET

Tour High Flyers and Fast Fighters at the Hill Aerospace Museum

The Hill Aerospace Museum, near Salt Lake City, Utah, has an eclectic mix of beautifully maintained aircraft. Here's a look around. Many of the museum's aircraft are outside, and it's a testament to the dedication of the staff that they're all in such fantastic shape given the area's penchant for weather.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Places to Retire in Europe

Retirement can be affordable and exciting in these European destinations. If your retirement dream is to live in one of the grand old cities of Europe, it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Retirees on a budget need to consider the cost of living and affordability of real estate. As you get older, you will need health care that is readily accessible at reasonable prices. Entertainment and recreation options are a top consideration for many retirees. You will also want to factor in the ease of establishing residency and traveling back to the U.S. Adopting a European lifestyle can be an ideal way to relax and enjoy your retirement years. Consider what retirement could be like in these enchanting European retirement spots.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Pride Of America#Ncl#Travel Company#Cruise Ship#Americans#Cabins#The Penthouse Suite#Cagney S Steakhouse
cntraveler.com

When given the chance to travel, always take it.

That has certainly been the mantra that has carried me around the world and regularly finds me jetsetting back and forth between New York City and Paris – the two places I am lucky enough to call home. In fact, I’ve grown to love those few precious hours before boarding a flight. While that might sound crazy, I love the moment when the butterflies of a new experience come head to head with all of the planning that goes into taking a trip. This is partially because of my packing methods, which revolve around making sure I have the comforts of home that will make even the furthest destination seem a little less foreign.
TRAVEL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bridge in The World

We build bridges for many reasons. Some bridges help us build layers of transit areas, some go over uneven land, and others span bodies of water. Bridges come in many sizes and shapes. Let’s take some time to look at the different kinds of bridges and the purposes they serve. We’ll also consider the largest bridge in the world and show you where it’s located, who it serves, and when it was built!
TRAFFIC
CNN

Glass bar dangles over canyon in Georgia

A 240-meter-long (787 feet) glass bridge with a "diamond-shaped" bar suspended in the center was unveiled at Dashbashi Canyon, located around two hours drive from capital city Tbilisi, in Southern Georgia earlier this week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hana, HI
State
Hawaii State
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
FodorsTravel

Jaw-Dropping Deal: A Five-Star Safari in South Africa Is $1,699!

Home > Destinations > Africa and Middle East > South Africa > Deals. South Africa is a bucket-list destination for many. But it doesn’t have to be a far-fetched dream this year. The country is welcoming back tourists after the double blow of the pandemic and the travel bans last year. And we have found a massively discounted deal to fly you off to the bush.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

World’s best airports revealed as Heathrow slips out of top 10

The world’s best airports have been announced in the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards, with Qatar’s Doha Hamad International taking the top spot for the second year running.Meanwhile, the UK’s main aviation hub, Heathrow Airport, slipped out of the top 10 entirely, going from number eight in last year’s rankings to number 13 in the latest list.The list is based on customer votes, compiled from a customer satisfaction survey each year, which asks passengers to rank the facilities at 550 airports worldwide.Doha’s airport was followed by Tokyo Haneda, Singapore Changi, Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon in a top five dominated...
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

More leg room, less space to breathe: Meet the double-decker plane seat

Flying business class is passable. But for everyone else, the experience of flight is awful. Leisure travel has devolved into a Lord of the Flies battle for resources—the slightest recline of our seats, some fresh air to breathe through a mask—that turns passengers against each other in desperation. This hell is the natural consequence of air travel’s business plan to maximize bodies on a plane to offset high fuel costs; it’s a business plan that, horrendously, works.
LIFESTYLE
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Florida Steakhouses

There is no doubt that most Americans love a good steak, and while it is true that you can easily prepare one in the comfort of your home, we all want to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, some family members or our partner.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy