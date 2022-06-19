Scattered storms Sunday, dry weather returns Monday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jessica Lebel
DENVER (KDVR) – Scattered storms will continue in parts of Colorado Saturday evening with cooler temperatures and more storms moving in on Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperatures will cool to the 80s with a 30% chance for storms. The best chance for rain will come in the late afternoon and evening.

The mountains will see scattered storms that could bring flood risk to local burn scars.

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday with dry weather returning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWpkF_0gFGc95O00

A 10% chance for isolated storms will return on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will go up to 20% Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s.

