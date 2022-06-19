Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety.

This year’s event is being held at Deaconess Sports Park on North Green River Road and features more than 100 boats. The boats range in size, with the largest being around five feet long and are valued at $1,000 and up.

“It’s our 40th year — I’ve been doing it for 39,” said Mike Schindler of River City Racing. “It started out at Moutoux Park — we’ve steadily grown and we probably put on one of the best races in the country”

The 40th Regatta continues Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. River City Racing’s next event will take them Johnston City, Illinois for Thunder on Arrowhead Lake.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).