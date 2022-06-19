ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjwAd_0gFGc4fl00

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety.

This year’s event is being held at Deaconess Sports Park on North Green River Road and features more than 100 boats. The boats range in size, with the largest being around five feet long and are valued at $1,000 and up.

Volunteers sweep the Ohio River clean

“It’s our 40th year — I’ve been doing it for 39,” said Mike Schindler of River City Racing. “It started out at Moutoux Park — we’ve steadily grown and we probably put on one of the best races in the country”

The 40th Regatta continues Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. River City Racing’s next event will take them Johnston City, Illinois for Thunder on Arrowhead Lake.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

More than 2,000 square dancers embark to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dancers from across the world joined together in Evansville Wednesday for the 71st National Square Dance Convention! The convention runs June 22 – 25, and officials tell us more than 2,000 square dancers are showing off in the Tri-State. “One thing square dancers love to do is show-off even if it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cedar Hall doing away with iconic bold colors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When the summer season starts to wrap, you can expect Cedar Hall School to have a modern new look. School officials say the building is getting some big upgrades — including a fresh coat of paint. Crews are re-painting the exterior of the school, doing away with its multi-color theme for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Take the Family to the Henderson Fair Rodeo on Us!

The 3rd Annual Henderson Fair Rodeo is returning to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, and we want to send you there with free tickets!. If you can't get enough of rodeo events in the Evansville area this year, another event is coming up on July 1st and 2nd in Henderson, Kentucky. The Lone Star Championship Rodeo is returning for the third year next week. According to the Lone Star Rodeo, contest events include:
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to visit Henderson for new Ohio River bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons. State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new place to get a sweet treat is coming to Evansville. The Peach Cobbler Factory’s website shows Evansville on a list of their “coming soon” locations. There’s no word on a timeline or a specific location. The chain was started in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#Volunteers#Ohio River#River City#Green River#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Cars pulled from the Ohio River after weeks underwater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After over a month of lying dormant underwater, two cars were recovered from the Ohio River with help from the Evansville Fire Department and several other local agencies. Evansville Fire Division Chief Mike Larson explained the reason they had to wait so long before removing the vehicles. “It’s primarily taken so […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WOMI Owensboro

Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Rotary announces Civic Award winners

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville announced Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Carol McClintock as the winners of the 2021 Rotary Club Civic Award. The announcement happened during the Noon Program at the Bally’s Conference Center in downtown Evansville. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. The Evansville Rotary Club Civic Award is given […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Celestine celebrates community and mustaches

CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT) – A small town is coming together for a big one-day event. “There’s honestly something for everyone at this event!” Shares Streetfest Advertising Chairperson Dawn Schnell. “So many fun events for the kids. Great opportunities to gather with your family and friends with the scavenger hunt and pet parade, which I’m excited […]
CELESTINE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy