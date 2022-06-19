ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Shane Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from versatile Alabama athlete

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvN7O_0gFGc2uJ00

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football program picked up its second commit of the day on Saturday evening.

Anniston High (Ala.) quarterback Kamron Sandlin committed to the Gamecocks after taking an unofficial visit to the school this weekend. He is the eighth commit for Class of 2023 and joins Legion Collegiate’s Judge Collier , who announced his pledge earlier in the day.

Even though Sandlin is a quarterback, he will play another position for the Gamecocks. South Carolina offered Sandlin on May 17. He also had offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia State.

The Gamecocks offered him as an athlete, potentially as a tight end or a wide receiver.

“It was the atmosphere and the way he said they are going to use me,” Sandlin told Phil Kornblut “It just felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus. They plan to use me just like Jaheim Bell. They told me I’d be touching the ball a lot, and I Iove to hear that.

“As long as the ball is in my hands, I love that. And I love how he’s turning everything around and making it a better place.”

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 Sandlin as a three-star prospect. He also saw time as the team’s kicker and plays basketball.

Gamecocks 2023 Commits

OL Trovoughn Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.)

S Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill

TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.)

WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.)

S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)

ATH Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.)

S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC)

S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.)

— Phil Kornblut contirbuted to this story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Basketball
City
Anniston, AL
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Anniston, AL
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
Anniston, AL
College Sports
State
Washington State
Columbia, SC
Basketball
Local
Alabama Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Anniston, AL
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Basketball
hoopseen.com

Alabama Team Camp Standouts PT. I

1. Baker - Labaron Philon ‘24. The class of 2024 number one player in the state was in his bag this weekend, leading the way for Baker High. Being a scoring machine was just another on the floor for 6-foot-4 combo guard Labaron Philon. His game is elite and smooth, he forces nothing on the floor, and his scoring ability comes naturally. Philon is a high-caliber scorer that can be a threat getting into the lane or taking over the game with his smooth stroke from three. He recently just pulled in an offer from Kansas; getting an offer from a Blue Blood is a sign that many other offers are to follow.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
WLTX.com

Former high school head football coaches have been hired by Gilbert

GILBERT, S.C. — A pair of former high school head football coaches have joined the coaching staff at Gilbert High School. Former Dreher head coach Treigh Sullivan will coach the Gilbert running backs, while former Batesburg-Leesville head coach Gary Adams will be in charge of the defensive line. Sullivan...
GILBERT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#South Carolina Football#Rrb Ath#American Football#College Football#Pace Academy#Rock Hill Te Connor Cox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
396
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy