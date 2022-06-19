Shane Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from versatile Alabama athlete

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football program picked up its second commit of the day on Saturday evening.

Anniston High (Ala.) quarterback Kamron Sandlin committed to the Gamecocks after taking an unofficial visit to the school this weekend. He is the eighth commit for Class of 2023 and joins Legion Collegiate’s Judge Collier , who announced his pledge earlier in the day.

Even though Sandlin is a quarterback, he will play another position for the Gamecocks. South Carolina offered Sandlin on May 17. He also had offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia State.

The Gamecocks offered him as an athlete, potentially as a tight end or a wide receiver.

“It was the atmosphere and the way he said they are going to use me,” Sandlin told Phil Kornblut “It just felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus. They plan to use me just like Jaheim Bell. They told me I’d be touching the ball a lot, and I Iove to hear that.

“As long as the ball is in my hands, I love that. And I love how he’s turning everything around and making it a better place.”

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 Sandlin as a three-star prospect. He also saw time as the team’s kicker and plays basketball.

Gamecocks 2023 Commits

OL Trovoughn Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.)

S Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill

TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.)

WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.)

S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)

ATH Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.)

S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC)

S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.)

— Phil Kornblut contirbuted to this story