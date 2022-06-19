ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

Norwin notebook: Lacrosse player honored as positive athlete

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwin senior Nickolas Harris was one of 32 winners at this year’s Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete Awards presentation, done virtually via social media. Harris won the award in boys lacrosse. Athletes are honored for overcoming obstacles, giving back to their schools and communities or having positive attitudes that...

