ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

I-70 shooting leaves 1 dead, possibly connected to street racing

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vqo1S_0gFGbsJh00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A man was shot and killed in a suspected street racing incident on Interstate 70 Saturday night.

According to officer Elizabeth McGregor with the Aurora Police Department, a male driver, his wife and three children were traveling east along I-70 near East Colfax Avenue in a white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck to a nearby campsite.

Several shots were fired at the Dodge truck that is not believed to be involved in a possible street racing incident. The 37-year-old driver was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

APD said the family is from Colorado but not the metro area.

Police said two sedans, one white and one black, are suspected of playing a role in the shooting.

Arapahoe Sheriff’s drug bust unearths $27,449 in cash; 351 grams of fentanyl

The 17th Judicial District Attorney has joined the investigation that is now considered a homicide. Investigators are working with businesses along I-70 to obtain any surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone driving on I-70 at the time or with any information in relation to this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora Reward Fund has offered up a $10,000 reward. Also, a $2,000 reward has been offered by the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to getting this case solved. Detective Eric White is the point of contact for this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 7

Jeff Stickley
4d ago

This "fast & furious" so called street racing has gotten out of hand! How many more have to die before it's put to a stop? I know that the police are trying to do what they can but it's getting worse! It's not just In the city's but it's spreading out to the rural areas. There are some people that are just blind to the dangers & others that don't care about anyone but themselves. Maybe when a government official loses a loved one they will do something

Reply
3
White diamond
4d ago

This is just horrible ...how sad a man looses his life because of wanna be gang bangers geeze never stops

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Racing#Denver Police#I 70#Violent Crime#Dodge#Arapahoe Sheriff#Aurora Reward Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

Lawsuit says hero who killed gunman was shot without warning

DENVER (AP) - The mother of a man hailed as a hero for killing a gunman who ambushed and fatally shot a police officer only to be shot and killed himself by another officer without warning in suburban Denver is suing police. The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer shot...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder man accused of trying to light apartment on fire

A Boulder man was arrested after reportedly trying to light his Goss Grove apartment unit on fire over the weekend. John Angell, 42, was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, felony menacing and failure to leave premises with a weapon. According to an affidavit and Boulder police officials,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man found dead after being reported missing in Denver

DENVER — A man was found dead days after being reported missing from his home in west Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said. Police said Isaiah Morales, 31, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4. On June 16, his body was found inside a vehicle on Hazel Court near the intersection with Eighth Avenue in the Villa Park neighborhood.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy