I-70 shooting leaves 1 dead, possibly connected to street racing

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A man was shot and killed in a suspected street racing incident on Interstate 70 Saturday night.

According to officer Elizabeth McGregor with the Aurora Police Department, a male driver, his wife and three children were traveling east along I-70 near East Colfax Avenue in a white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck to a nearby campsite.

Several shots were fired at the Dodge truck that is not believed to be involved in a possible street racing incident. The 37-year-old driver was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

APD said the family is from Colorado but not the metro area.

Police said two sedans, one white and one black, are suspected of playing a role in the shooting.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney has joined the investigation that is now considered a homicide. Investigators are working with businesses along I-70 to obtain any surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone driving on I-70 at the time or with any information in relation to this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora Reward Fund has offered up a $10,000 reward. Also, a $2,000 reward has been offered by the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to getting this case solved. Detective Eric White is the point of contact for this case.

