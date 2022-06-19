Why Did Todd Phillips Stop Making Comedies?

It’s not often that we get to see Chris Hemsworth in the role of the villain. In fact, this is one of the only times that we get to see it in this obvious of a way, since the other times he’s played a villain it hasn’t been nearly as in your face as this time. Spiderhead is the type of movie that a lot of people have seen before with a mad scientist that thinks he’s saving the world. But it’s entertaining because we haven’t seen Hemsworth like this yet, as he’s been the more heroic type up until now with roles such as Thor, Tyler, and several others. But along with Miles Teller and several other great actors, this movie is something that one can’t help but think is strange in some ways and awkward as hell in others. Yet for all that, it comes together in a way that’s kind of impressive since it doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. If any of that makes sense, then you’re ready to move on since the movie is one of those that doesn’t really stop to explain itself given that there is a lot to cover.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO