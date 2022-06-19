ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Todd Phillips Stop Making Comedies?

By Camille Moore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not unusual for people in the entertainment industry to spend most of their careers focused on one genre. However, there are also plenty of people who like to switch things up. Among them is award-winning director, Todd Phillips. During the early 2000s, Phillips was best known for directing comedy films...

Is Quentin Tarantino Remaking Rambo?

This title makes a person wonder how many people have actually read the book First Blood, the book that the first and most iconic Rambo movie would be made. Those that haven’t read the book but have seen the movie would no doubt be kind of shocked to learn that in the book, things didn’t turn out the same way. This is how Quentin Tarantino would reportedly create this movie though, and it’s interesting to think about since it wouldn’t be the over-the-top experience that the initial movie turned out to be, though it would likely be even more raw and a lot grittier than the movie that people remember. The PTSD and serious mental trauma that Rambo suffered could still come through in a big way, but the role of the sheriff and his men would change dramatically since their demise wouldn’t be quite as cut and dried as they were in the movie. In other words, a lot of things would change, and whether fans embraced this or not would go a long way toward determining if it would be the perfect final movie for Tarantino to go out on.
The Dark Knight Rises could Have Been Pure Chaos

Christopher Nolan managed to bring a new look to the legend of Batman that many people responded to in a positive way, but there’s no doubt that The Dark Knight was one of the absolute best movies ever, thanks to the villain, and not so much the hero. Let’s be fair, Christian Bale’s version of Batman was well-liked and it became one of the better representations in the movies. But the level that Heath Ledger was operating managed to captivate people in an irreversible way, as moving forward, the comparisons to the character that he recreated have continued unabated. The saddening loss of Ledger as a person and as an actor was hard for many people to deal with since not only was he a great actor, he was the type of person that gave so much to his craft that people believed in his characters and couldn’t help but wonder what he was going to do next. That brings up the idea of what might have happened had he survived and been a part of The Dark Knight Rises.
Movie Review: Spiderhead

It’s not often that we get to see Chris Hemsworth in the role of the villain. In fact, this is one of the only times that we get to see it in this obvious of a way, since the other times he’s played a villain it hasn’t been nearly as in your face as this time. Spiderhead is the type of movie that a lot of people have seen before with a mad scientist that thinks he’s saving the world. But it’s entertaining because we haven’t seen Hemsworth like this yet, as he’s been the more heroic type up until now with roles such as Thor, Tyler, and several others. But along with Miles Teller and several other great actors, this movie is something that one can’t help but think is strange in some ways and awkward as hell in others. Yet for all that, it comes together in a way that’s kind of impressive since it doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. If any of that makes sense, then you’re ready to move on since the movie is one of those that doesn’t really stop to explain itself given that there is a lot to cover.
Will Comedy Fade Out Eventually?

It might sound like a paranoid question, but the general feeling is that one of these days, comedy might be a very different thing than it is now if folks that have grown to be extremely sensitive to humor end up getting their way. The thing about humor is that it doesn’t have nearly as many limits as some folks might want to see put on it since the whole idea is that humor is allowed to step over boundaries, kind of like many stories are allowed to do, as the idea is that humor can bring about a different perspective that people might not be able to see on their own. Humor is often taken from a great deal of depressing material that is seen in life and is used to take the sting and the power from the aspects of life that people might otherwise see as impossible to find any humor in. Comedians these days are finding it tough to know what they can and can’t say to the audience without experiencing a great deal of pushback.
What’s Going on with Chris Evans’ Little Shop of Horrors Remake?

It’s tough to see a project stall when there’s little interest and budget restraints, but it does sound as though Chris Evans still wants to see Little Shop of Horrors hit the theaters, and he still wants to have a part in it. The musical already had ideas of using Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Billy Porter, but Evans wanted the chance to play the sadistic dentist that was originally played by Steve Martin back in the 1986 version. Today, this movie might not be as easy to recognize since it has kind of been left behind along with a lot of other gems from the 80s that have yet to be brought back for the viewing enjoyment of the fans. But it does stand to reason that if the cast can come together and the right budget can be found for every part of the movie, it might be nice to see this movie take off in a big way. As of now though, that doesn’t appear to be what a lot of people are wanting to see. Or it could be that folks are simply too caught up in the many different franchises that are still actively pumping out movies.
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Montana Story”

The American drama film Montana Story, written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, hit theaters last May 13, 2022, and has received generally positive reviews. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Kimberly Guerrero, Gilbert Owuor, Asivak Koostachin, and Eugene Brave Rock. With Montana’s sweeping landscapes as a backdrop of the film, it follows the story of estranged siblings who are reunited at their family ranch to care for their ailing father. Together they must confront the family burdens and revisit childhood wounds as they pick up the pieces of what’s left of what once was their home. In a review published by The New York Times, they praised Richardson and Teague’s performances saying, “There’s much to like in “Montana Story,” including Teague and Richardson, who, whether together or alone, retain an emotional integrity.” If you’re done watching Montana Story and you were moved by the film like we were, here are five movies about family and reconciliation worth watching.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw’s journey through the entertainment industry has been full of excitement. After beginning her career in theater, it didn’t take long for the opportunities to start rolling in. During her 20s, she was arguably one of the most sought-after stage actresses in the UK. In more recent years, however, it’s her on-screen work that has gotten her attention all over the world. She has been in a variety of TV shows and movies and her versatility is undeniable. Some of her most well-known credits include True Blood and Killing Eve. Those who are fans of Fiona’s work will be happy to know that she also has some new things in the pipeline. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Fiona Shaw.
Carrie vs. Charlie McGee: Who Wins?

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
Meet The Cast Of “Surface”

Surface is set to premiere on Apple TV+ next month, and it promises edge-of-your-seat storytelling featuring the talents of some of the greatest actors of this generation. The miniseries is created by Veronica West for Apple TV+. West is best known for her work on shows like Mercy, Brothers & Sisters, GCB, Hart of Dixie, and State of Affairs. It will be directed by Sam Miller, who had helmed shows like Luther and I May Destroy You. The plot of the psychological thriller miniseries is described as follows, according to Deadline: “Surface is an elevated thriller about a woman’s quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember – and understand – everything that led up to the moment when she jumped.” If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ psychological thriller miniseries Surface.
Meet The Cast Of “Three Women”

Showtime is set to drop a TV drama based on a popular book published in 2019. Titled Three Women, the series is based on a book of the same name by author and journalist Lisa Taddeo, who worked on books like Animal and Ghost Lover. Here’s a description of the series, according to Deadline: “In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.” Three Women will be featuring an impressive list of cast members, one of whom starred in a very popular sci-fi franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime series Three Women.
Meet The Cast Of “The Crowded Room”

The Crowded Room is scheduled to drop on Apple TV+ later this year, featuring compelling storylines and a list of A-list cast members to boot. The upcoming drama anthology TV series is created by Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked on Star Trek: Strange Worlds, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first season of the upcoming series is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. Here’s a description of the plot of the story, according to Deadline: “The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.” The Crowded Room features an impressive list of cast members, some of whom just got off widely successful TV and movie projects. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming drama anthology TV series The Crowded Room.
Whatever Happened to Christa Miller?

No matter how talented a person is, working in the entertainment industry typically comes with some ups and downs. There may be periods where an actor has more work than they can handle, and other times when jobs are fewer and far between. This is something Christa Miller has experienced throughout the years. After beginning her on-screen acting journey in the early 1980s, it took a few years for her career to really take off. However, once she started gaining momentum, things really started to go well for Christa. She got her first big break in 1995 when she was cast as Kate in The Drew Carey Show. During the 2000s, she also had major roles in shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town. In more recent years, though, Christa has been a little absent from our screens. This has led many people to wonder what she’s up to now. Keep reading to find out what happened to Christa Miller.
“Hairspray” Turns 15 In 2022

One of the greatest musicals to grace the big screen in the last two decades, Hairspray is turning 15 in 2022. The movie had it all, from John Travolta playing the protagonist’s mother to Christopher Walken singing tunes to Queen Latifah stealing the show. This year, it turns 15, and it’s still worthy of everyone’s rewatch. Here’s what the movie is about: Tracy Turnblad, a chubby teenager with big hair and an even bigger dream, loves to dance. When she learns about a local TV dancing competition that she could be perfect for, Tracy takes her shot at stardom. But she faces stiff competition from the popular girl in school, Amber von Tussle, and her mother, Velma, who runs the TV station. Tracy’s only hope is to team up with Seaweed, a black student at her school, and use their talents to break down the racial barriers on television.
Let’s Talk About the Codename Banshee Trailer

Sometimes going simple and giving a story that’s expected and easy to predict is the best since it brings people back to their comfort zone in a big way and allows them to just enjoy a good, old-fashioned action tale. It’s been a hot minute since some folks have seen Antonio Banderas in such a role, largely because he hasn’t really been a huge deal in the movies in recent years. But this is the type of movie that he’s great in, an action movie that allows him to be kind of cocky and laidback in a way that suggests that he’s far more dangerous than he appears. Along with Jaime King, who plays the titular character, this movie is set to be a two against the world type of movie that will probably contain a great deal of humor along with a few heavy-hitting action scenes and the same type of plot that people have seen over and over. As much as some might complain about the run-of-the-mill types of action movies, there is a reason for them and there is a desire to see them come out again and again. No matter how predictable these movies get, it’s still something that people tend to want.
Rebel Moon is Looking Insane

Should it be a concern that Rebel Moon is being likened in any way to Star Wars? Or is it just a coincidence that Zack Snyder, who might have wanted to do a Star Wars movie, is coming up with something that’s being likened to the fan-favorite franchise? It’s likely that there’s no reason to think that he’s going to copy too much from the franchise, or that he’ll copy anything at all, but from the few images that have already been released it does appear that things are going to be entertaining an edge that might hearken back to the 80s or 90s when it comes to the over the top type of villains and adventures that people remember. This simple image seen above is enough to think that the story might end up being something that will look awesome in a trailer but might be kind of awkward when one sits down to watch it. To be fair, Snyder does tell a convincing story and has managed to entertain quite a few people no matter how many folks might think that the Snyder Cut was too little too late.
Meet The Cast Of “Django”

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.
That’s Interesting: Where Did Dodgson Get the Barbasol Can?

It’s been so long since Jurassic Park hit the theaters that a lot of people might not have made the connection between the first movie and Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes to Lewis Dodgson. To be fair, I missed it until the can of Barbasol came up as a prop being used in the latest movie. But the question that has to be asked is this: Where in the world did Dodgson find that can? Or rather, who found it and how did it come to be in his possession? It’s a question that a lot of people might be interested in finding an answer to since retrieving the can would have been the type of miracle that would have required certain events to occur that might have been seen as nearly impossible by many and a little too lucky to be seen as realistic. It’s true that things happen, and that what might be thought of as impossible by a lot of people would have taken some impossible act of nature to unearth the can. But in the movies, anything is possible, so it’s not too hard to think that Dodgson would have been given the can.
