AAA Route 66 Road Fest Happening This Weekend

Summer has arrived in Green Country and parts of the state could see evening storms. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We continue to think the mid-level ridge of high pressure will be strong enough and near most of northern OK to keep organized storms slightly north and west of the area on Tuesday. But locations along and north of the state line will see a few storm chances later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll also have a chance for a few scattered storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as the midlevel ridge weakens and slides slightly southward. This creates a very small window in both space and time for storms to impact the northern edge of the ridge. A weak front is expected into at least southern Kansas Wednesday and could outperform the model data slipping into northern OK. Regardless, we’ll have some mentions for a few storms across the area during this period. By the end of the week, the ridge expands and grows stronger with triple digit weather becoming likely near and west of the Tulsa metro. Additionally, heat index values will also be increasing midweek into this period with heat indices reaching 103 to 105 today through Thursday and nearing 105 to 109 Friday and Saturday.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO