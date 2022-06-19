ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

AAA Route 66 Road Fest Happening This Weekend

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma is celebrating an iconic highway turning 100 years old soon with the Route 66 Road Fest this...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

More Hot Weather Before A Sunday Front Brings Relief

A weak boundary located across northern Oklahoma will slowly lift north or become diffused early Thursday morning. A few scattered showers will remain near these areas for the next hour or so before exiting the area. Later Thursday, additional storms are likely to develop across central Kansas, near the boundary,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Welcome To Summer

Summer has arrived in Green Country and parts of the state could see evening storms. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We continue to think the mid-level ridge of high pressure will be strong enough and near most of northern OK to keep organized storms slightly north and west of the area on Tuesday. But locations along and north of the state line will see a few storm chances later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll also have a chance for a few scattered storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as the midlevel ridge weakens and slides slightly southward. This creates a very small window in both space and time for storms to impact the northern edge of the ridge. A weak front is expected into at least southern Kansas Wednesday and could outperform the model data slipping into northern OK. Regardless, we’ll have some mentions for a few storms across the area during this period. By the end of the week, the ridge expands and grows stronger with triple digit weather becoming likely near and west of the Tulsa metro. Additionally, heat index values will also be increasing midweek into this period with heat indices reaching 103 to 105 today through Thursday and nearing 105 to 109 Friday and Saturday.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Body Found In Oklahoma River

Authorities found a body Tuesday morning in the Oklahoma River. Oklahoma City police confirmed the discovery on the northside of the river and west of Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department is also assisting OCPD on scene. Police said the walking and bike trail along the northside of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Wednesday At 10: Failure To Protect

An Oklahoma mother sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the father’s child abuse. He never spent a single day in prison. What? In Wednesday’s 10pm newscast, we dig into a controversial law.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Signs Executive Order Aimed At Enhancing School Security

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the signing of an executive order Thursday focused on shoring up security at Oklahoma schools. Stitt said the order was organized and signed in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school last month in Uvalde, Texas. The order is called Mission: Save Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

WATCH LIVE | Oklahoma's U.S. Senate GOP Primary Debate

Join News 9 and the State Chamber Research Foundation for a special Oklahoma Republican Primary Senate Debate live at 12:15 p.m. from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Hosted by News 9 and News On 6 Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief Alex Cameron.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 66#Meteorologists#Aaa Route 66 Road

Comments / 0

Community Policy