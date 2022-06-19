ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Man accused of calling in a false active shooter report at CSU pleads not guilty

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2Uh5_0gFGZ0Ao00
Kual Bak (Greene County Jail )

XENIA — A man accused of calling in a false active shooter report that sent Central State University to a lockdown last weekend has plead not guilty.

Bak entered his plea Tuesday in Xenia Municipal Court, according to online court records.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. on June 11, the university received a 911 call from dispatch with reports of what was believed to be an active shooter.

>> PREVIOUS REPORTING: CSU police chief, president commend officers response to alleged active shooter threat; Man charged

“There’s a shooter at Central State,” a man, who police identified as Kual Bak, said on the 911 call.

Bak, 24, of Dayton was taken into custody later that morning and charged with making false alarms

Bak remains booked in the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

His next court date is June 21.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Xenia, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#False Alarms#Active Shooter#Violent Crime#Central State University#Xenia Municipal Court#Cox Media Group
wnewsj.com

New Vienna police chief fired; officer resigns

NEW VIENNA — The Village of New Vienna chief of police has been fired and the NVPD’s one officer has resigned. New Vienna Village Solicitor Brett Rudduck told the News Journal in a statement that recently “the mayor and council decided to terminate immediately the employment of probationary chief, Darnell Pate [Jr.]. This past weekend, Mr. Pate was personally served the termination notice. Consequently, he is no longer employed as either an officer or probationary chief for the Village of New Vienna.”
NEW VIENNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Clark County man accused of impaired driving for eighth time

SPRINGFIELD — A 40-year-old Clark County man is being charged for impaired driving for the eighth time. Travis Lee Newman Delpinal, whose last known address is listed in court records as the 2200 block of Old Selma Road, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers who had been called to assist Springfield police with a man found passed out behind the steering wheel on Henry Street in Springfield.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy