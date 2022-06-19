Man accused of calling in a false active shooter report at CSU pleads not guilty

Kual Bak (Greene County Jail )

XENIA — A man accused of calling in a false active shooter report that sent Central State University to a lockdown last weekend has plead not guilty.

Bak entered his plea Tuesday in Xenia Municipal Court, according to online court records.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. on June 11, the university received a 911 call from dispatch with reports of what was believed to be an active shooter.

“There’s a shooter at Central State,” a man, who police identified as Kual Bak, said on the 911 call.

Bak, 24, of Dayton was taken into custody later that morning and charged with making false alarms

Bak remains booked in the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

His next court date is June 21.

