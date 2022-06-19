ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Penn Murfee: Opening Game 2 vs. Halos

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Murfee will open Game 2 against the Angels in what will amount to a bullpen...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to 60-day IL

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Multi-inning relief stint Wednesday

Milone fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one hit. Milone mopped up in the Mariners' blowout win, getting his six outs on an efficient 27 pitches. The veteran southpaw has been highly effective over two appearances with the big-league club after fashioning a 1.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in seven starts with Triple-A Tacoma, as he's allowed just one run on three hits over six innings in his first pair of outings in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Murfee
Person
Tommy Milone
Person
Justus Sheffield
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster

The Rangers designated Patton for assignment Thursday. Patton lost his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Steven Duggar (oblique), whom the Rangers acquired from the Giants on Thursday and then activated from the 60-day injured list. Since being activated from the injured list May 11 and getting optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Patton produced a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 9.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Rangers' top affiliate.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Diaz is hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#The Seattle Times
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Winder (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Winder had been on the shelf since late May while nursing a right shoulder injury, but he's healthy again after recent completing a three-start rehab assignment at St. Paul. Since the Minnesota rotation is full, Winder will stick around with St. Paul for now, but he should be the first option for a call-up the next time the Twins require another starter. A promotion could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Twins will require a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with Cleveland that day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Out again with knee issue

Buxton (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians. Nick Gordon will pick up a second straight start in center field while Buxton remains bothered by a sore right knee, which flared up following Tuesday's 6-5 loss. Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, manager Rocco Baldelli said after Wednesday's 11-10 loss that Buxton wasn't moving around very well, but the skipper didn't suggest that the 28-year-old was a candidate for the 10-day injured list. Even so, fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Buxton's status heading into the weekend, given his injury history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches 19th homer

Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. His seventh-inning shot off Nick Martinez was too little, too late for Arizona. Walker remains streaky, but with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games he appears to be heating up. On the season, the 31-year-old sports a .208/.304/.490 slash line with 19 homers and 37 RBI through 69 contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy