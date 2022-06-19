ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Joey Gerber: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gerber (forearm) was designated for assignment Saturday. He gave up two hits...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Multi-inning relief stint Wednesday

Milone fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one hit. Milone mopped up in the Mariners' blowout win, getting his six outs on an efficient 27 pitches. The veteran southpaw has been highly effective over two appearances with the big-league club after fashioning a 1.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in seven starts with Triple-A Tacoma, as he's allowed just one run on three hits over six innings in his first pair of outings in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to 60-day IL

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster

The Rangers designated Patton for assignment Thursday. Patton lost his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Steven Duggar (oblique), whom the Rangers acquired from the Giants on Thursday and then activated from the 60-day injured list. Since being activated from the injured list May 11 and getting optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Patton produced a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 9.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Rangers' top affiliate.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Diaz is hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Winder (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Winder had been on the shelf since late May while nursing a right shoulder injury, but he's healthy again after recent completing a three-start rehab assignment at St. Paul. Since the Minnesota rotation is full, Winder will stick around with St. Paul for now, but he should be the first option for a call-up the next time the Twins require another starter. A promotion could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Twins will require a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with Cleveland that day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH

