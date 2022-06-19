Mariners' Joey Gerber: Designated for assignment

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO